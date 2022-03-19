Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.
Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 537,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $371.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
About Liquidia (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.