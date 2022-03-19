Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 537,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $371.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 179.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.