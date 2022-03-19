AMI Asset Management Corp Has $8.90 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Mimecast worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mimecast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,474,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,077. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

