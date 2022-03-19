Veles One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $18,391.71 and $11.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,934.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.10 or 0.06975331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00276431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00768104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00082075 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00474904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00423450 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,934 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.