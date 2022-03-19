PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.17.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

