AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,603 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,918,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.15% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.56. 1,235,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

