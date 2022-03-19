IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INAB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 49,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a current ratio of 20.31. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INAB. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

