AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $89.60. 23,781,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,742. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

