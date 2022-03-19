Reviewing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 29.01% 13.64% 1.44% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.67% 14.88% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.21 $18.01 million $3.60 7.61 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.36 $24.01 million $4.48 11.10

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offering traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

