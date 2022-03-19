Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

NYSE:TDG traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $661.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,222. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,045. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BOKF NA grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

