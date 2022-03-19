AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $46,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.04. 2,703,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

