Poseidon Network Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $67,721.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050378 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QQQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.