Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.