New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 5,378,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,023. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

