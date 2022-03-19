Claybrook Capital LLC Increases Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,766,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 997,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 561,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.