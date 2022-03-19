Claybrook Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

