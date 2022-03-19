Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 6,556,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

