Claybrook Capital LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.18% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.47. 280,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

