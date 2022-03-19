Claybrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.04. 2,703,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

