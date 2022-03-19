SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

SpartanNash stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

