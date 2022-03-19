Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 501 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.5% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

