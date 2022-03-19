Scharf Investments LLC Invests $621,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $12.44 on Friday, reaching $365.05. 2,969,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.41. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $284.49 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.