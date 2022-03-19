Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,904 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 5.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Advance Auto Parts worth $191,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.