Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $24.20. 5,506,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,551. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.