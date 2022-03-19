Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $24.20. 5,506,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,551. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

