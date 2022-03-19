-$0.17 EPS Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. Formula One Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

FWONK stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. 845,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

