GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.39 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. GameCredits has a market cap of $15.39 million and $32,190.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00277837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001540 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,104,111 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

