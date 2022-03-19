CCG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,771,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

