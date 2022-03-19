Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,548,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,788,204. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The company has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

