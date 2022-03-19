CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 0.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,929,242. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm's revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

