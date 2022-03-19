Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) & WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Critical Comparison

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Groupon alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Groupon and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 3 1 0 2.00 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.39%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than WPP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Groupon has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Groupon and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $967.11 million 0.59 $118.67 million $3.62 5.27 WPP $17.60 billion 0.92 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 12.27% 9.04% 0.91% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Groupon beats WPP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.