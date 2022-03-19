SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

