Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,014 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter.
SCHD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. 2,735,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.
