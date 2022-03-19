American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.07. 5,447,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,271,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,132,000 after acquiring an additional 260,969 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

