CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 36,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.60. 2,793,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,479. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.