Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.24 Million

Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will post $305.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.70 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $219.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $68.81. 7,911,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.22. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trade Desk by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after buying an additional 1,494,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

