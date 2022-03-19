Revomon One Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $1.27 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.50 or 0.06990463 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,129.01 or 0.99915725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041132 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

