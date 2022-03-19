Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

