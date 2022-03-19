Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,551 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

