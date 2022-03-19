Patten Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,073 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,184.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of BJ traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,643. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

