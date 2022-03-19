Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

