$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.90 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $118.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,614 shares of company stock worth $2,963,805. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 198,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.