Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of YMTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 395,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.