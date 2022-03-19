3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will announce $136.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $129.60 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $146.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $604.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $557,632. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 169.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,881 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

