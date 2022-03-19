Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 407.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

