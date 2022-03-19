Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 394,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,048,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

