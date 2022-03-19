Patten Group Inc. Sells 911 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 1,146,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

