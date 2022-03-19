Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

