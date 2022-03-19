WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.71 Million

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to announce $78.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.06 million to $80.50 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $324.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.59 million to $327.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.03 million to $355.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,364. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $809.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.