$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,742,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,880. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

