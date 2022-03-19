Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $363.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

