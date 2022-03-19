U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of USPH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,723. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

