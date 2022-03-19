U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of USPH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,723. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.
In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
